Shoaib Akhtar dismisses viral video about Mohammad Rizwan as fake

RAWALPINDI – Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has rejected a video circulating on social media in which he appears to criticise the treatment of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

A video has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, purportedly showing Akhtar questioning why Rizwan was being punished and expressing concern over developments in Pakistan cricket.

In the clip, the former pacer allegedly says it is difficult to understand why the “kind and decent” cricketer was being subjected to such treatment and questions what is happening within Pakistan cricket.

The video also contains remarks alleging that Pakistan coach Mike Hesson was damaging Rizwan’s career because of a personal ego, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was allegedly remaining silent.

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi@MohsinnaqviC42 Give Rizwan’s gambling proof in court of law & get him kicked out from Pakistan cricket for rest of his life. Else resign from PCB. By the way @shoaib100mph, it is not necessary that all praying man are pious & honest. https://t.co/hsPXL7o2SQ — Shakil Rahman (@ShakilR83717994) September 20, 2026

It further questions why evidence had not been presented publicly if Rizwan had committed any wrongdoing.

However, Akhtar himself has dismissed the video as fabricated. Responding to the viral clip from his official X account, he wrote: “It’s a fake video.”

It’s a fake video — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 20, 2026

The clarification comes amid an ongoing controversy surrounding Rizwan, who is currently facing an inquiry by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Rizwan’s mobile phone was reportedly seized following Pakistan’s Test against England at Lord’s, with the cricketer later appearing before the agency in Lahore along with batter Imam-ul-Haq.

No final finding against Rizwan has been officially announced in the inquiry.

The viral video had gained attention on social media because of its apparent comments about Rizwan’s treatment and the role of the Pakistan cricket management. Akhtar’s direct denial, however, confirms that the remarks attributed to him in the circulating clip were not genuine.