Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq ineligible for domestic cricket over fitness tests

LAHORE – Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and opener Imam-ul-Haq will not be able to feature in domestic cricket, according to sources.

Reports said Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq will be ineligible to play in the President’s Trophy Grade-I as they have not undergone fitness tests with their respective departmental teams.

Under the rules, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it mandatory for teams to conduct fitness tests and submit reports for players to be eligible for first-class cricket.

According to reports, neither cricketer has a fitness report available with their respective departments. As they did not undergo the required fitness tests and no reports are available, both players are currently ineligible to play domestic cricket.

Rizwan is the vice-captain of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and he was scheduled to lead the team in the absence of captain Shan Masood during the first round.

SNGPL are scheduled to play their opening match against State Bank from tomorrow.

Imam-ul-Haq is the captain of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), whose match against PTV is also scheduled to begin tomorrow.

It may be recalled that both players were called back from the England tour and are currently facing investigations.