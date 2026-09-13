Imam-ul-Haq may face ban over alleged injury, dressing room leaks

Pakistan Test opener Imam-ul-Haq could face disciplinary action, including a possible ban, after authorities prepared an initial report into allegations involving a suspicious injury, dressing room information leaks and violations of team discipline, sources said on Sunday.

According to the reports, Imam has been accused of deliberately misrepresenting an injury, sharing confidential dressing room information and breaching disciplinary rules.

The authorities have also reopened an earlier case involving the batter. The sources said concerns had previously been raised over an injury Imam suffered during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand ahead of the England Test series.

A previous inquiry had reportedly recommended a two-year ban against Imam. However, a former head coach, former selector and former captain subsequently met officials and argued against imposing a ban on the opener.

Meanwhile, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is carrying out forensic and technical examinations of mobile phones belonging to Imam and fellow dropped player Mohammad Rizwan, according to the sources.

The investigation is mainly examining financial matters and suspected transactions involving the two players.

Reports said their financial activities before and after the England Test series are being reviewed, including scrutiny of their bank accounts. Any questionable transactions will be investigated further to establish the source of the funds and the recipients of the payments.

The authorities are also examining suspected payments involving companies, individuals or organisations. Messages, contacts and other digital material extracted from the players’ phones are being analysed as part of the investigation into their financial dealings.

The developments come after Pakistan endured a disappointing Test series in England. The national side lost the opening Test by an innings and 103 runs before suffering a 194-run defeat at Lord’s in the second match.

Following the Lord’s loss, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made sweeping changes, dropping seven players from the squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Owais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad.

The board also parted ways with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul.

Earlier, the PCB had sought a written explanation from a member of the selection committee over the selection of Imam and Rizwan for Pakistan’s Test tours of the West Indies and England.

A formal notice was issued on August 31, referring to a selection meeting held on June 2.