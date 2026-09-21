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Currency Exchange Rates Today in Pakistan: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal – 21 Sept. 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:35 am | Sep 21, 2026

LAHORE – Currency exchange rates remained key focus for traders and consumers, with US Dollar, Euro, British pound, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal among the major currencies being monitored in the market.

According to the exchange-rate figures provided, the US dollar was quoted at Rs278.00 for buying and Rs278.30 for selling.

Euro was listed at Rs318.94 for buying and Rs323.95 for selling, while the British pound sterling stood at Rs371.43 for buying and Rs375.78 for selling. UAE dirham was quoted at Rs75.50 for buying and Rs76.40 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was available at Rs73.80 for buying and Rs74.50 for selling

Major Currency Rates

Currency Buying Rate Selling Rate
US Dollar (USD) 278.00 278.30
Euro (EUR) 318.94 323.95
UK Pound Sterling (GBP) 371.43 375.78
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.50 76.40
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.80 74.50
Australian Dollar 196.35 200.15
Bahrain Dinar 734.60 744.78
Canadian Dollar 198.01 203.70
China Yuan 38.25 38.97
Danish Krone 42.85 43.45
Hong Kong Dollar 34.94 35.94
Indian Rupee 2.60 3.12
Japanese Yen 1.7339 1.8337
Kuwaiti Dinar 885.45 895.89
Malaysian Ringgit 68.00 68.85
New Zealand Dollar 158.48 162.15
Norwegian Krone 28.25 28.60
Omani Riyal 719.60 729.75
Qatari Riyal 74.97 75.69
Singapore Dollar 217.25 222.15
Swedish Krona 28.45 28.95
Swiss Franc 338.25 342.95
Thai Baht 8.25 8.95
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