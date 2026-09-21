Currency Exchange Rates Today in Pakistan: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal – 21 Sept. 2026

LAHORE – Currency exchange rates remained key focus for traders and consumers, with US Dollar, Euro, British pound, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal among the major currencies being monitored in the market.

According to the exchange-rate figures provided, the US dollar was quoted at Rs278.00 for buying and Rs278.30 for selling.

Euro was listed at Rs318.94 for buying and Rs323.95 for selling, while the British pound sterling stood at Rs371.43 for buying and Rs375.78 for selling. UAE dirham was quoted at Rs75.50 for buying and Rs76.40 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was available at Rs73.80 for buying and Rs74.50 for selling