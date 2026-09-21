PTI long march: Imran Khan’s sisters detained in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have detained Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan, following the detention of his sister Aleema Khan ahead of the September 27 protest.

Aleema Khan’s son, Sher Shah, and Shahrez were also taken into custody. Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan were subsequently transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

The action was taken over concerns about a possible breach of public order.

The developments came a day after Lahore’s deputy commissioner ordered Aleema Khan’s detention for 30 days under Section 3 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, commonly referred to as 3-MPO.

The detention order stated that Aleema Khan would be held at Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, for 30 days from the date of her arrest. The order cited concerns linked to the PTI’s scheduled long march toward Islamabad.

Meanwhile, security preparations have reportedly been intensified in Islamabad to prevent PTI demonstrators from entering the capital.

Trenches are being dug and defensive positions are being constructed at entry points. Workers have reportedly been hired for the work.

Containers placed along major roads and around the Red Zone are also being reinforced with bags filled with soil. Dozens of workers are reportedly engaged in filling the bags, while soil is being transported to the Red Zone in trailers.

The reported security measures also include plans to use soil-filled bags to strengthen positions at entry points around the Red Zone and to dig up roads to restrict the movement of protesters.