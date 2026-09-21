Security forces eliminate another four terrorists in Balochistan’s Panjgur

PANJGUR – Security forces eliminated four terrorists during an operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

The sources said security forces launched an operation in an area of Panjgur, following information about the presence of militants identified by the sources as members of “Fitna al-Hindustan.”

An intense exchange of fire took place between security forces and the militants during the operation. According to security sources, four militants were killed in the firing.

A large quantity of modern weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the possession of the militants, the sources said.

Security sources said operations against militants are continuing in the area and will remain ongoing until the last militant is eliminated.

A day earlier, Security forces killed eight terrorists during an exchange of fire with militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district on September 20, while six Pakistan Army personnel, including two officers, were martyred in the operation.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces were engaged in an exchange of fire with militants during an operation in Hangu. The forces effectively responded and killed eight militants belonging to what the statement described as Fitna al-Khawarij, allegedly backed by India.

The ISPR said that two officers leading their troops from the front also embraced martyrdom during the operation. They were identified as 23-year-old Captain Abu Zar Farooq and 22-year-old Lieutenant Shiraz Babar.

Four other soldiers were also martyred, bringing the total number of military personnel killed in the operation to six.

The military’s media wing said a sanitisation operation was continuing in the area to eliminate any other militants.

It added that, under the directives of the Federal Apex Committee, security forces and law-enforcement agencies would continue operations against terrorism allegedly supported and facilitated from abroad.

The ISPR paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyred personnel, saying their sacrifices strengthened the resolve to defend the country and protect the nation.