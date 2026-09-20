Two arrested in separate child abuse, harassment cases in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony area.

Nishtar Colony SHO Inspector Mian Tahseen Anjum traced and arrested the suspect from Siddique Road.

According to Model Town SP Asad Ali, the child was playing in a street when the suspect allegedly lured him to his house. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the boy inside the house before fleeing the scene.

A case has been registered against the suspect, identified as Shehryar, and he has been handed over to the Gender Cell for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Harbanspura Police arrested a man accused of harassing and teasing an 18-year-old woman while she was on her way to work, following an emergency call to police helpline 15.

On the directions of Cantonment SP Atif Amir, Harbanspura SHO Mohsin Shehzad and a police team took immediate action and arrested the suspect, identified as Irfan. He was subsequently taken into custody.

A case was registered against the suspect on the complaint of the woman’s mother, and the case was handed over to the Investigation Wing for further inquiry.