New digital verification system introduced for pensioners

ISLAMABAD – A new biometric verification system has been introduced for federal pensioners, while pension payments will continue to be deposited directly into their bank accounts.

Under the new procedures issued by the Ministry of Finance, commercial banks will no longer be responsible for verifying pensioners’ biometric information. Instead, their proof of life will be digitally verified through the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

According to the ministry, NADRA will send pensioners’ digital life signals directly to the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) and the Military Accountant General. This will eliminate the need to rely on commercial banks for pension verification, with banks now serving only as payment agents.

Banks will generally not be allowed to collect or store pensioners’ biometric data. The previous paper-based pension verification system has also been discontinued, with pensioners required to complete their proof of life digitally.

Pensioners will be able to verify their status through NADRA’s Pak ID mobile application. Verification will also be available at NADRA registration centres and through its mobile units.

Bank branches and mobile applications may also facilitate verification by operating as authorised NADRA centres.

The Ministry of Finance said pension payments would be temporarily suspended if no digital life signal was received for six consecutive months. However, the pension account would not be declared dormant solely because biometric verification had not been completed.

An alternative verification process will also be available for pensioners who are unable to complete digital verification. They may approach district accounts offices or pension facilitation centres for assistance.

Overseas pensioners will also have access to an alternative verification mechanism under the new procedures.

The new SOPs will apply to retired employees of the federal government and eligible family pensioners. According to the authorities, the revised system is aimed at making pension verification more transparent, convenient and digitally accessible.