Two FC personnel kidnapped in Bannu found dead

BANNU – Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel who were kidnapped by unidentified individuals in Bannu have been found dead, according to police.

Police said the bodies of the two FC personnel were recovered from the Telgai area. They were taken into custody and shifted to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital in Bannu for post-mortem examinations.

The two personnel had been kidnapped a day earlier from the Saifan Kozi Khel area of Karam Garhi.

They were identified as Havildar Ishaq and Sepoy Umar Hayat.