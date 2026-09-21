KP CM Sohail Afridi vows full participation in Sept 27 protest

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has said peaceful protest is a constitutional right, pledging that PTI supporters will take to the streets in full force on September 27.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, Afridi alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was being treated unfairly and maintained that the Constitution and law permit peaceful demonstrations.

He said a large number of people would participate in the September 27 protest, adding that the detailed plan for the demonstration would be disclosed on September 25.

“There is no fear, and the long march will take place under all circumstances,” Afridi said, according to the statement.

The chief minister said PTI had no intention of confrontation and was pursuing its demands through peaceful and democratic means.

He warned that any use of force could lead to further violence, saying the prevailing situation was pushing the country towards conflict.

Afridi also criticised Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s recent remarks, saying PTI workers were not terrorists and were exercising their constitutional and democratic right to raise their voice for justice.

He added that the party’s political struggle was being conducted peacefully and that its workers were not seeking to confront the authorities with weapons.