Areeba Habib’s Bold Pictures from Tokyo Go Viral

Pakistani model and TV actress Areeba Habib turned heads online with glamorous set of vacation photographs from Tokyo, but the actress’s latest fashion moment has also triggered a wave of criticism on social media.

The 33-old-year star, who stepped back from signing new acting projects after marriage, continues to command attention through Instagram, where she shares snapshots from her travels and personal life. This time, it was her striking red look that stole the spotlight. The actress posed in a vibrant ruby-red satin slip dress during her Tokyo getaway, embracing a sophisticated evening aesthetic.

The outfit featured a draped neckline, delicate spaghetti straps, a fitted silhouette and a dramatic thigh-high slit. Areeba kept the accessories relatively understated, pairing the dress with nude strappy heels, a delicate necklace and a watch.

In another shot, she added a dark shawl over one shoulder and carried a small textured handbag, giving the ensemble an even more polished evening look. Her soft glam makeup completed the appearance, and photographs were just as striking as the outfit.

While the photographs delivered plenty of glamour, a section of Pakistani social media users quickly shifted the conversation towards Areeba’s choice of outfit. Several commenters criticised what they considered a bold fashion statement, saying they had previously associated the actress with a more conservative image.

One user said they had expected Areeba to adopt a more modest lifestyle after stepping away from regular showbiz work. Another questioned why Pakistani celebrities sometimes appear to experiment with more revealing fashion while travelling abroad.

A third user said the pics had changed their perception of Areeba, while another bluntly suggested that the vacation pictures should have remained private.The reaction section also included religious remarks, criticism of Areeba’s appearance and sarcastic comments about Pakistani celebrities and overseas vacations.

One user expressed disappointment after previously considering Areeba comparatively modest. Another brought the actress’s husband into the discussion while questioning her fashion choices.