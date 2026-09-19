Chery Q electric car launched at Rs5.55m

LAHORE – Chery Master Pakistan has launched the Chery Q electric car at a limited introductory price of Rs5.554 million during the Pakistan Auto Show 2026.

The company said customers purchasing the vehicle under the introductory offer would receive a complimentary 7kW home charger worth Rs100,000. It did not disclose when the offer would expire.

The launch expands the company’s new-energy vehicle portfolio after introducing the Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9 plug-in hybrid models over the past seven months.

According to the automaker, the Chery Q measures 1,811 millimetres wide, has a 2,700mm wheelbase and offers 152mm of rear knee room.

The rear-wheel-drive vehicle has a 42.7-kilowatt-hour battery and offers a claimed range of up to 400 kilometres under the New European Driving Cycle. The company claims an energy efficiency of 9.4km per kilowatt-hour.

Its features include mobile application controls, voice commands, six airbags, a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system with 21 functions, a 540-degree high-definition camera, automatic parking and a 15.6-inch display supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also offers 6.6kW vehicle-to-load functionality.

Chery Master claimed that a petrol-powered vehicle driven 20,000km annually could incur fuel expenses of Rs488,000 to Rs569,000, compared with an estimated annual charging cost of Rs30,000 for the Chery Q when powered through a home solar system. Actual costs may vary depending on electricity tariffs and driving and charging conditions.

The company said rising fuel costs and growing solar adoption were strengthening the case for electric mobility in Pakistan.

Citing industry data, it said electric vehicle sales in the country increased by 257 per cent between 2024-25 and 2025-26, while 17 gigawatts of solar photovoltaic capacity was imported in 2024. Pakistan’s petroleum import bill stood at $16.86 billion in 2025-26, it added.

Chery Master currently operates 14 3S dealerships across eight cities and plans to expand its network to 20 dealerships in 12 cities within six months.