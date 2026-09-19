Punjab boards inter part II class 12 results 2026 date and time announced

LAHORE – All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Punjab have announced the date and time for declaring the Intermediate Part-II or class 12 results 2026.

The boards will announced the inter part 2 results at 10:00 am on September 23 while the position holders will be announced a day earlier, on September 22, at 4pm.

More than 200,000 students appeared in the Intermediate Part-II examinations.

Meanwhile, the results of the Intermediate Part-I examinations are scheduled to be announced on October 22.

Earlier this month, the BISE Lahore has released the Class 9 examination results for 2026 under the Part System, with an overall success rate of 46.51%.

According to the board’s statistics, 287,597 students registered for the examinations, while 280,676 candidates actually appeared. Among those who took the exams, 130,543 students were declared successful.

The Science Group achieved the highest pass rate among the three categories. Of the 203,844 students who appeared in this group, 111,802 passed, bringing its overall success rate to 54.85%.

The Humanities Group posted a considerably lower pass percentage of 22.93%. A total of 70,761 candidates appeared for the examinations, of whom 16,228 were successful.

Meanwhile, 6,071 students appeared in the Tech Group, with 2,513 candidates passing their examinations. The group recorded an overall pass rate of 41.39%.