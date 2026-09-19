Karachi man arrested for groping female seminary student in street

KARACHI – Police in Surjani Town of the port city have arrested a man accused of allegedly making an obscene gesture toward a female seminary student.

According to the SSP West, the suspect has been identified as Najaf Ali. Police said the incident took place in a street while the veiled student was on her way to the madrasa.

Police said CCTV footage of the alleged incident also emerged, showing the suspect groping the student. According to officials, the suspect fled the scene following the incident.

Surjani Town police later launched an investigation and arrested Ali in connection with the alleged incident.

In a separate incident in Shah Latif Town, police arrested an armed suspect in an injured condition following an alleged exchange of fire near the Radio Pakistan ground.

SSP Malir identified the suspect as Khalid Mahmood, son of Ali Hassan. Police said a video allegedly showing the suspect engaging in an inappropriate act with a young girl had surfaced on social media a few days earlier.

Police said they recovered an illegal weapon, ammunition, spent shells and cash from the suspect. He was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to the information provided by police, the injured suspect told authorities that he was married and had two children, and said he had arrived in Karachi on the first day of the month. He reportedly acknowledged wrongdoing and said he would not repeat such conduct.