Jemima Goldsmith hits back at Khawaja Asif over Jewish Identity Remarks

LONDON – A post about Jewish religious tradition quickly turned into a fiery social media exchange, as Jemima Goldsmith hit back at Defence Minister Khawaja Asif after his remarks on maternal lineage appeared to touch a ‘sensitive nerve’.

A post by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif about Jewish religious tradition sparked a heated exchange with Imran Khan’s ex-wife, with the conversation quickly turning toward her family background and the religious identity of Imran Khan’s children.

The controversy began after Khawaja Asif took to X to discuss the traditional Jewish principle of matrilineal descent. He said that, under mainstream Jewish tradition, Jewish identity is passed through the mother. In other words, if the mother is Jewish, the child is considered Jewish regardless of the father’s religion.

Pakistani Defence Minister also referred to the historical basis of the principle, saying it was established at a time when modern DNA testing was not available. He described maternity as biologically certain, while paternity was historically more difficult to establish.

In mainstream Judaism, Jewish identity is passed through the mother — matrilineal descent. If your mother is Jewish, you are Jewish, regardless of your father's religion. In the Jewish tradition, maternity is a biological certainty whereas paternity is a matter of chance. This… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) September 18, 2026

The post did not directly mention Jemima Goldsmith, Imran Khan or their children. But Jemima quickly responded. She said Defence Minister was right about the religious principle, and then explained why it did not establish the point he appeared to be making.

She said she had never been considered Jewish by the Jewish community, noting that her mother was a Church of England Protestant. Jemima also brought up her father’s family background. She said that, by the same logic, her father would not have been considered Jewish either because his mother was a French Catholic.

The Defence Minister is right. It’s why I have never been considered Jewish by the Jewish community. My mother was a Church of England Protestant. And by this logic, my father was not Jewish either. His mother was a French Catholic. As ever, in attempting to undermine my sons,… — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) September 18, 2026

She then turned her response toward her children, accusing Asif of trying to undermine her sons. Jemima suggested that the attempt had instead backfired, calling it “own goal.”

Her response quickly drew attention on social media, particularly because of the long-running political debate surrounding Imran Khan’s family background.

Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith were married from 1995 to 2004 and have two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim. The family’s background has previously featured in Pakistan’s political discourse, especially during periods of intense political rivalry surrounding Khan.

This time, however, the discussion began with a religious principle and quickly moved into questions of ancestry, identity and family.

Following Jemima’s response, Khawaja Asif returned to X to explain what he said was the intention behind his original post. He said he had simply stated an “interesting, rational religious principle” and had no intention of targeting any individual or family.

Asif also said he had the “utmost respect for all People of the Book”, adding that this was what Islam teaches. His clarification appeared to push back against the interpretation that his original post was directed specifically at Jemima or her family.

Asif highlighted the principle in his original post, while Jemima responded by applying it to her own family history. The exchange since developed into a wider online debate involving religion, ancestry and the family of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.