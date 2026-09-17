Jemima Goldsmith’s Wedding Pictures Win Hearts

LONDON – Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith tied the knot for the second time, 22 years after splitting from ex-Pakistani PM, and she shared a glimpse into her beautiful wedding day, dropping intimate photographs from her marriage to Irish businessman Cameron O’Reilly.

The 52-year-old has long remained familiar name to audiences in Pakistan. Now, years after her divorce, she has turned the spotlight toward a deeply personal milestone, sharing photographs that capture the emotion, elegance and warmth of her special day. The wedding was made even more meaningful by the presence of Jemima’s sons, Sulaiman Issa Khan and Kasim Khan, who walked their mother down the aisle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemima Goldsmith (@khanjemima)

Jemima spotted in Oscar de la Renta gown that departed from a conventional traditional wedding look. The strapless dress finished with a floral belt and paired with a delicate pearl-studded veil got all attention. The unusual yet elegant design gave her bridal appearance a distinctly modern character.

Her bridesmaids complemented the look in flowing light-blue V-neck gowns, while the men appeared in classic British morning dress.

Jemima’s wedding was clearly a family-centred celebration, with several members of both families taking important roles throughout the ceremony. In a heartfelt post, she thanked everyone who helped make the occasion special, giving particular mention to Cameron’s daughters Swasha and Tara O’Reilly, who served as bridesmaids.

Her stepdaughter, Tyrian White, was her maid of honour, while Sulaiman and Kasim had the emotional responsibility of escorting their mother to the altar. Cameron’s sons, Elliot and Oscar O’Reilly, served as his best men. Jemima’s nephews Frankie, Isaac and James Goldsmith, along with Cameron’s brothers Gavin and Tony O’Reilly, also formed part of the wedding party as ushers.

Rather than looking like a collection of heavily staged wedding portraits, the photographs offer a candid account of the day.

Jemima’s photographs offer more than a look at her wedding dress or ceremony as they provide glimpse into a deeply personal celebration surrounded by family and friends.