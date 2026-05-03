Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima set to marry Billionaire Financier Cameron O’Reilly

LONDON – Jemima Goldsmith has long remained in the spotlight due to her former husband, former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, who remained behind bars for an extended period. However, this time attention has shifted to her personal life, as she reportedly enters a new relationship with Australian billionaire financier Cameron O’Reilly.

As per media reports, Goldsmith, is engaged to Irish-Australian multi-millionaire financier Cameron O’Reilly after just over a year of dating, British media reported.

The mother of 2 is said to have quietly built a relationship with 62-year-old O’Reilly, an influential yet intensely private investor, after the pair first crossed paths through professional work in documentary and film production. It is being reported as serious relationship, with the couple dividing their time between Switzerland and Goldsmith’s West London home.

Friends claim the romance has moved quickly but steadily, with both families reportedly aware and supportive. One source described O’Reilly as “very private,” adding that Goldsmith is keen to protect their relationship from public attention.

Who is Cameron O’Reilly?

Cameron is a Dublin-born businessman and investor from one of Ireland’s most prominent corporate dynasties. He is the eldest son of the late media tycoon Sir Anthony O’Reilly and Australian socialite Susan Cameron.

He completed his education from Oxford and built an early career in global media and finance. He worked at Goldman Sachs before joining his father’s empire, Independent News & Media, and later became CEO of APN News & Media in Australia in the mid-1990s.

After stepping away from media leadership in 2000, he founded Bayard Capital in 2003, focusing on infrastructure and energy investments. His most notable success came through acquiring and scaling Swiss smart metering giant Landis+Gyr, which he later sold to Toshiba in a deal worth around $2.3 billion.

O’Reilly is described as a low-profile, hands-on businessman who avoids publicity, despite his vast financial success. He has four children from a previous marriage to Ilse O’Reilly, and is known for splitting his time between Switzerland, France, the US, and Australia.

Goldsmith, meanwhile, is a well-known figure in film and television. Her credits include The Clinton Affair, The Case Against Adnan Syed, and the romantic comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It?, which earned multiple awards and acclaim.

She is also the daughter of billionaire Sir James Goldsmith and has remained politically and emotionally connected to Pakistan through her long and complicated history with Imran Khan.

Jemima’s Marriage with Imran

Jemima’s marriage to Imran Khan was once described as a “cross-cultural fairytale.” She converted to Islam and moved to Lahore, where she and Khan had two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim. Their marriage lasted nearly a decade before ending in 2004, with both citing the pressures of political life and cultural adjustment as key factors in their separation.

Despite the divorce, she has remained publicly engaged with Khan’s situation. He has been imprisoned in Pakistan since 2023 on corruption-related charges that he denies, claiming political motivation. The United Nations has described his detention as “arbitrary.”

Following their split, Goldsmith later became linked to several high-profile figures, including actors Hugh Grant and Russell Brand, as well as literary agent Luke Janklow and writer Peter Morgan.