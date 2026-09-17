New Driving Licence Rules implemented with 24-Hour Test Deadline, 7-Day Payment Rule

LAHORE – New driving licence rules have come into effect today, introducing strict deadlines for applicants. Under the revised procedure, candidates must complete their road test within 24 hours of passing the E-Sign test and pay the PSID fee within seven days to avoid having to repeat the process.

Traffic Police rolled out a stricter, deadline-based system for driving licence applicants. The new rules mean that candidates will have to keep an eye not just on whether they pass their tests, but also on the clock. And missing one of the deadlines could send the applicant back to the beginning of the testing process.

The licensing process now links several steps together, including E-Sign test, Road test, PSID generation and Fee payment. Each stage has to be completed within the required timeframe. The most important deadline comes immediately after the E-Sign test.

Once a candidate passes the E-Sign test, they will have just 24 hours to take the practical road test. This is perhaps the biggest point applicants need to remember. If the road test is not taken within those 24 hours, the E-Sign result will be treated as expired.

That means the candidate won’t simply be able to turn up later and continue from where they left off. They may have to go through the testing process again, including retaking the E-Sign test. Traffic officials have been instructed to strictly follow this deadline.

There is another important catch. Even if a candidate manages to pass both the E-Sign and road tests within the required period, there is still another step that cannot be ignored: the PSID. The test results and PSID process are connected through the DLIMS system, and candidates have to make sure the PSID is generated as required.

If the PSID is not generated within the prescribed process, the test results can eventually expire, meaning the candidate could once again have to take the E-Sign and road tests.

7-day deadline

Once the PSID is generated, the candidate gets seven days to pay the fee. Miss that deadline, and the PSID can expire.

And if the PSID expires, the licensing process is cancelled and the candidate may have to start the relevant stages again—including the E-Sign and road tests. In simple terms, passing the test is not the finish line anymore. You have to complete the digital paperwork and payment process on time as well.

Traffic authorities say the purpose is to make the licensing process more transparent, digitally integrated and properly documented. Instead of treating the tests, application and payment as separate steps, the new system connects them through the digital licensing process.

Officials have also been instructed to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays and that candidates’ tests, results and PSIDs are processed according to the prescribed procedure.

Under new arrangement, the same site where the candidate takes the road test will submit the regular driving licence application into the relevant system. DIG Traffic has also issued instructions to traffic heads across all districts to ensure that the new procedure is implemented uniformly.

The new deadlines are being added to an already structured licensing system. Existing SOPs include verification through the applicant’s original CNIC and biometric verification, monitoring of the E-Sign test, video recording of the road test, and recording of results in DLIMS.

If you’re applying for a driving licence under the new procedure, remember these two numbers: 24 hours: After passing the E-Sign test, the road test must be completed within this period. 7 days: After the PSID is generated, the fee must be paid within seven days.