Five key tips to clear practical test for car driving license (VIDEO)

SARGODHA – A car driving license is essential for legal and responsible driving in Punjab and other parts of Pakistan.

The document ensures that drivers are knowledgeable about traffic laws, road signs, and safe driving practices.

Obtaining a license guarantees that the individual has passed necessary driving tests, confirming their capability to operate a vehicle safely. This helps in reducing road accidents, improving traffic discipline, and promoting public safety.

Driving a vehicle without a valid license can land an individual in trouble as he/she can face fines or legal actions.

To obtain a valid car/jeep driving license, it is necessary for the applicants to get the learner permit at the first stage.

Upon completion of the prescribed time period, they will visit the driving license centre to take theoretical and practical test.

Many applicants face challenges in passing the practical driving test, which requires them to demonstrate skills like driving forward and reversing within a designated area.

To assist applicants, the Sargodha traffic police have shared five essential tips that can help make the driving test easier and increase the chances of success.

These tips are aimed at enhancing driving skills and ensuring candidates are well-prepared for the test, ultimately boosting their confidence and helping them pass the exam with ease.

Watch the video below to get tips: