‘No Compromise on Sanctity of Two Holy Mosques’: Pakistan says amid Houthi Attacks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned attempt to target holy city of Makkah, calling it a deeply disturbing and unacceptable act. Islamabad has also reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of what it described as continued Houthi attacks.

Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said the attempt to target Makkah was a “heinous and deeply alarming act” that had hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world. He said the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques is sacred and cannot be compromised, while also reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with its brotherly country, Saudi Arabia,” the spokesperson said, adding that Islamabad strongly condemns attacks by Houthi militants on civilian areas and critical installations across the kingdom.

Pakistan also condemned an attack on the East-West Pipeline earlier this week, saying it was deeply concerned about the growing tensions in the region and the wider consequences they could trigger.

The spokesperson praised the Saudi Armed Forces for their swift and professional response in thwarting the attack. He said Saudi forces had successfully brought the situation under control and taken effective measures to protect important installations.

Against the backdrop of rising tensions across the Middle East, Islamabad said it was closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation.

Pakistan reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy must remain at the heart of efforts to resolve regional conflicts. The spokesperson emphasized that meaningful negotiations and political engagement are the most effective ways to achieve lasting peace and stability.

Pakistan will continue to support peaceful solutions, constructive dialogue and diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation in the region, Sajjad added.