CM Maryam Nawaz clears Rs2.71 crore bill after using Govt Jet for London trip

LAHORE – After weeks of outrage and speculations, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz finally deposited Rs27,194,004 into provincial government treasury to cover reported cost of using government aircraft during her private visit to London for her daughter’s graduation ceremony.

PML-N leader Hina Parvez Butt shared a post on X, saying the chief minister had paid the full cost of the government aircraft’s use. A cheque worth Rs27.19 million has been deposited in the government treasury and is expected to be cashed the following day.

The payment comes after the use of government aircraft for CM Maryam Nawaz’s private London trip triggered a social media debate and criticism, with critics questioning the use of state resources for a personal visit.

The issue drawn attention because the trip was described as private and was undertaken to attend the chief minister’s daughter’s graduation ceremony. With the reported deposit of more than Rs27 million, the controversy has now shifted from the aircraft’s use to the question of reimbursement of the expenses incurred during the trip.

Butt maintained that Maryam Nawaz has settled the entire cost associated with the government aircraft.

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The payment and its amount are attributed here to Hina Parvez Butt’s public statement; the available search results did not independently verify the treasury transaction.