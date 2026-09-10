Maryam Nawaz paid London trip aircraft expenses herself, says Azma Bokhari

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally paid all expenses related to the aircraft used for her recent visit to London.

In a statement, Bokhari said the Punjab chief minister covered the entire cost of the aircraft for her London trip from her own funds.

The statement comes amid public discussion over the expenses incurred during the chief minister’s overseas visit.

Bokhari clarified that no government funds were used to cover the aircraft-related expenses of Maryam Nawaz’s London visit.

Maryam Nawaz recently travelled to London on a private visit, where her daughter Mahnoor Safdar attended her graduation ceremony.

The Punjab government has previously faced scrutiny over expenses associated with official and private travel by government officials. Bokhari’s latest statement seeks to clarify that the aircraft expenses for the chief minister’s London trip were paid personally by Maryam Nawaz.