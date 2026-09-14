Jemima Goldsmith remarries Cameron O’Reilly 22 years after splitting from Imran Khan

British socialite and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith’s name has been closely tied to one of the most recognisable men in Pakistan, Imran Khan, as she was just 21 when she married the cricket superstar in 1995, but the couple ended their relationship in 2004.

22 years later, after the divorce, Jemima Goldsmith, now 52, reportedly married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly, 62, in a private weekend ceremony, Daily Mail reported.

The reported wedding is said to be a new chapter for the mother of two, who has spent years building a life and career of her own after her marriage to Khan ended. And, true to form, there has been little fanfare.

Neither Goldsmith nor O’Reilly has publicly announced the marriage, while people close to the couple say they are keen to keep their relationship private.

Goldsmith and O’Reilly reportedly met through their work in documentary filmmaking. They were friends first and over time, that friendship developed into a relationship, and the pair had reportedly been dating for a little more than a year before deciding to marry.

Their shared interest in filmmaking is understood to have been one of the things that brought them closer. O’Reilly has worked as an executive producer, while Goldsmith has established herself as a screenwriter and producer. Today, the couple reportedly split their time between O’Reilly’s home in Switzerland and Goldsmith’s residence in West London.

Who is billionaire financier Cameron O’Reilly?

O’Reilly was born Anthony Cameron O’Reilly in Dublin on April 28, 1964. He is the son of the late Irish media magnate Tony O’Reilly and an Australian mother, and holds both Irish and Australian citizenship.

After graduating from Oxford, he began his career at Goldman Sachs. He later entered the family media business, spending around a decade at Independent News & Media, before moving to Australia and joining APN News & Media. By 2000, he had stepped down as chief executive.

Three years later, he took a different route and launched Bayard Capital, his own private equity fund. One of his biggest business successes came years later. In 2011, O’Reilly sold energy-metering company Landis+Gyr to Toshiba in a deal worth $2.3 billion. He has lived in Zug, Switzerland, since 2010 and is the father of four children.

His previous marriage was to Ilse O’Reilly. The two met on a blind date, became engaged in 1992 and were together for about two decades before separating in 2022.

Jemima’s marriage with Imran Khan

Long before O’Reilly entered her life, Goldsmith’s story was intertwined with Imran Khan. In 1995, the young British socialite married the Pakistani cricket legend, who was 42 at the time. Their wedding was a combination of two worlds. They first held a nikah in Paris, followed by a civil ceremony in London.

Goldsmith converted to Islam before the marriage and moved to Pakistan, leaving behind the life she had known in Britain. The couple eventually had two sons, Sulaiman Isa and Kasim.

For a while, they appeared to be one of the world’s most unusual celebrity couples, a British heiress and writer married to an internationally celebrated Pakistani cricketer. But living in Pakistan brought its own challenges. Khan’s political ambitions were growing, while Goldsmith was trying to adjust to a completely different culture and environment.

After roughly nine years together, the marriage came to an end. The couple divorced in 2004. Their separation was described as mutual, with Khan’s increasingly demanding political ambitions and the difficulties Goldsmith faced adapting to life in Pakistan among the factors surrounding the split.

Goldsmith eventually returned to Britain with their children. The marriage was over, but the connection never completely disappeared. Their two sons continued to tie the former couple together.

After returning to Britain, Goldsmith gradually became known for much more than being Imran Khan’s former wife. She worked in journalism and writing before moving deeper into television and film production. Her career eventually included work connected with The Crown and the film What’s Love Got to Do with It? Her romantic life also attracted attention.

She was famously linked to actor Hugh Grant, with the two reportedly becoming engaged before ending their relationship in 2007. She was later linked to comedian Russell Brand, while reports also connected her to screenwriter Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown.

Yet over the years, Goldsmith increasingly established an identity separate from the famous marriage that had first made her a household name in Pakistan. And now, she appears to have found another long-term chapter of her life.

Imran Khan went deeper into politics after split. The cricket legend eventually became prime minister of Pakistan, but his political career later plunged into a period of intense confrontation, legal battles and imprisonment. Today, the 73-year-old former premier remains behind bars at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since August 2023 after being convicted in Toshakhana case.

His health has also become a major source of concern. Khan’s sons said earlier this year that they were worried about their father and claimed they had been unable to visit him. His family and lawyers have also raised concerns about serious vision problems affecting his right eye.