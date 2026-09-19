Ig Kp Bars Police From Joining Or Facilitating Pti Protest

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police set clear line ahead of PTI’s planned September 27 Islamabad long march, with the provincial police chief warning officers and personnel against participating in, facilitating or using government resources for the political activity.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG Police instructed all police units, Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure strict compliance with the Islamabad High Court’s orders. The directive makes it clear that no government officer or police official can be compelled to assist a march, rally or procession heading towards Islamabad.

If any official receives such an order, they have been directed to immediately report it to the Chief Secretary, Chief Commissioner, Inspector General of Police or another competent authority.

KP police chief has also ordered that government resources must not be diverted towards the September 27 political activity. The directive specifically bars the use, provision or mobilisation of public funds, official vehicles, machinery and other government equipment, whether directly or indirectly, for any march, rally or procession.

All unit heads, RPOs and DPOs have been instructed to ensure that their subordinate officers and personnel are fully briefed about the court orders and the latest directions.

The directive also addresses the possibility of pressure being placed on government employees. According to the instructions, no government employee can be forced, encouraged or otherwise compelled to participate in a march, rally or procession heading towards Islamabad.

Officials facing pressure to participate in political activities or facilitate the march have been instructed to immediately report the matter to the relevant authorities.

The warning goes beyond participation. KP IG’s directive states that officials who violate court orders or instructions issued in connection with them could face departmental proceedings. Police authorities have also been told to maintain an effective monitoring and communication system to ensure compliance.

KP police directive comes against the backdrop of Islamabad High Court orders concerning the proposed PTI march on September 27. The court had held that political parties or public office-holders cannot block Islamabad’s roads, highways or other public places in a manner that disrupts citizens’ freedom of movement, businesses, education, medical services or other routine activities.

Provincial governments were also directed to ensure that government funds, vehicles, machinery and other official resources are not used for political marches or protests.

The move by the police chief comes alongside a separate directive from KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah. The chief secretary has written to administrative secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners and heads of institutions, instructing them not to use government resources for the September 27 march.