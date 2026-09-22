BISE Bannu intermediate results 2026 today: Ways to check online

BANNU – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bannu is all set to announce the intermediate results 2026 of all categories today (Tuesday) with students eagerly waiting to know their marks.

As per the official announcement, a ceremony will be held at Board Auditorium Hall at 11 am today where top position holders of all categories will be announced.

Bannu Board Intermediate Results 2026 Online

Students of the Bannu board can check their results online through official website where they can search the results by Roll Number and by name and father name.

BISE Bannu Inter Result Gazette 2026

The official gazette for intermediate results 2026 will be shared on the board website. Students can also download it to check their results.

E-DMC

Students can also check their detailed marks in all subjects through online e-DMCs which will be available on the board’s portal.

The Bannu Board has outlined a separate procedure for students and institutions to receive their original Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs).

For candidates from Bannu and North Waziristan, the documents can be obtained from the Board’s ICT Cell. A School Authority Letter will be required at the time of collection.

Students from Lakki Marwat will receive their original DMCs through the board’s designated focal person, Azizullah Sahib, upon submission of the required School Authority Letter.

Meanwhile, private candidates will not need to collect their DMCs from the board office, as their documents will be provided at the examination centres where they appeared for their exams.