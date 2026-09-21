Speeding SUV crushes 9-Year-Old Girl on Karachi’s Tariq Road

A speeding car crashed into a rickshaw, killing a 9-year-old girl who was sitting inside, on Karachi’s Tariq Road. The incident took place near Allah Wali Chowrangi, where the rickshaw was parked on the street when the speeding vehicle suddenly rammed into it.

Three people travelling in the rickshaw reportedly jumped out to save themselves after the collision. However, 9-year-old Jannat could not escape and died in the accident. The grief striken father alleged that the driver appeared to be under the influence. He appealed to the authorities for justice, saying he had suffered a grave injustice.

Police officials said the driver was arrested following the incident and legal proceedings have been initiated.

The accident comes just days after another deadly road crash near Metropole on Shahrah-e-Faisal, where a speeding car struck a motorcycle, killing the rider at the scene. The incident later took another turn when footage emerged. Police said a woman travelling in the car initially claimed that she had been driving.

The footage reportedly showed that a young man was actually driving the car. Police said the woman had allegedly misled investigators and helped the suspect flee the scene.