Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign visa waiver agreement for diplomatic, official passport holders

NEW YORK – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have taken a step toward making official travel and institutional engagement between the two countries easier, with the signing of an agreement to abolish visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official/special passports.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced the development following the signing of the agreement with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the 2026 United Nations General Assembly.

“Pleased to announce that on the sidelines of #UNGA2026, I signed today with my brother, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan,” Dar said in announcing the agreement.

Pleased to announce that on the sidelines of #UNGA2026,

I signed today with my brother, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan @FaisalbinFarhan, the “Agreement between Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of… pic.twitter.com/9w1F2z41f5 — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) September 21, 2026

The agreement is formally titled the “Agreement between Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of Diplomatic and Official/Special Passports.”

Dar described the agreement as an important step in relations between the two countries, saying it would facilitate high-level engagement and institutional exchanges.

“This important step will further facilitate high-level engagement and institutional exchanges,” he said.

He further linked the agreement to the broader relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, saying it would contribute to advancing the two countries’ “enduring and brotherly strategic partnership” across areas of mutual interest.

The agreement specifically covers holders of diplomatic and official/special passports, providing a framework aimed at facilitating official movement and strengthening institutional interaction between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.