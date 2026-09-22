Pakistan women team wins Bronze Medal after beating Bangladesh in Asian Games 2026

NAGOYA – Pakistan have secured Bronze Medal at the Asian Games women’s cricket event 2026 after they beat Bangladesh by 31 runs at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday.

Fatima Sana starred with yet another all-round performance as her 45 pushed Pakistan to 145 and then right-arm off-spinner Umm-e-Hani took 3-10 to help restrict Bangladesh to 114-7 in the allotted 20 overs.

This is Pakistan’s third Medal in Asian Games women’s cricket history after they secured Gold in 2010 and 2014 events. In 2022, Pakistan lost the Bronze Medal match to Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s opening duo of Gull Feroza (31, 23b, 6x4s) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (17, 27b) provided a 46-run opening stand in 6.4 overs after Fatima won the toss and opted to bat first. Bangladesh then managed to get a grip over the proceedings as they picked up five for 21 in a space of five overs.

It was at this juncture that Fatima Sana – the leading run-scorer for Pakistan in WT20Is in 2026 – came to the team’s rescue with the bat in tandem with Aliya Riaz as the duo stitched a game-changing 67-run stand off 43 balls. Fatima took her tally of WT20I runs to 540 in 2026 with a superb 30-ball 45 that included three sixes and as many fours.

Aliya Riaz struck two sixes and a four in her 22-ball 25 before falling in the penultimate over. The duo upped the ante after Pakistan were 90-5 in 15 overs as Fatima struck Rabeya Khan for a six before both the batters struck a six each against Sanjida Akter in the 17th over. Despite Bangladesh giving only seven runs and taking two wickets in the last over, Pakistan managed to score 55 off the last five overs.

Nahid Akter, Shorna Akter and Ritu Moni picked up two wickets each as four off the six Bangladesh bowlers leaked run in excess of six an over.

In turn, Hani and Tasmia Rubab gave Pakistan the perfect start with the new ball as the former eked out two wickets – removing Juairiya Ferdous and Sobhana Mostary for single digits – while the latter got rid of Dilara Akter for 12. Saira Jabeen took all three catches with the one off Tasmia’s bowling being a spectacular grab at cover boundary.

Bangladesh could not recover from being 20-3 in 4.3 overs despite Nigar Sultana’s (25, 30b, 3x4s) 56-ball 47-run stand with Sharmin Akhter (46 not out, 45b, 4x4s) for the fourth wicket. Bangladesh required more than 10 runs an over at the halfway mark as Nigar was pinned leg-before in the 14th over off Ayesha Zafar.

Hani registered her best bowling figures of 3-10 when she got rid of Shorna for six surpassing her previous haul of 2-28 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla this year. Her spell also included a wicket-maiden fifth over. Nashra Sundhu grabbed the seventh Bangladesh wicket with the score at 93 before they finished with 114-7.

Fatima – who is also Pakistan leading wicket-taker in WT20I this year – picked the solitary scalp of Ritu Moni to take her tally to 31 in 2026.