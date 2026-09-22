BISE Mardan Board intermediate results 2026 today: Check Class 11, 12 results online

MARDAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan is scheduled to announce the results of the Intermediate 1st Annual Examinations 2026 today.

A ceremony to recognize students securing top positions will be held at the BISE Mardan premises at 2:30pm. The examination results will subsequently be made available online at 4:30pm.

BISE Mardan Intermediate Results 2026 Online

Students will be able to view their Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 results through the official website of BISE Mardan once the results are uploaded.

Intermediate Result Gazette 2026

The official result gazette will also be made available after its release by the Mardan Board. It can be accessed once the board publishes the document.

DMCs for Regular Students

Regular candidates will receive their Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) through their respective educational institutions.

Private candidates will be able to collect their DMCs from the designated camp centres starting Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Private students from the relevant districts should collect their documents from the camp centre assigned by the board.