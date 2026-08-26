CDA moves to demolish illegal Structures near Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) has moved toward crackdown on unauthorized Yar Muhammad Scheme in Bani Gala, near former prime minister Imran Khan’s residence, issuing a final show-cause notice to the developers and giving them seven days to comply.

The authority immediately banned all construction, plot allotments, marketing and sale or purchase activities in the scheme, which it says is operating without an approved Layout Plan (LOP) and No Objection Certificate (NOC).

In its final notice, CDA warns developers to remove all unauthorized structures within seven days, stop the illegal use of land and submit a written explanation to the CDA. The authority further warned that failure to comply could trigger ex parte action without any further notice. The operation could include sealing the scheme’s offices, demolishing illegal buildings and recovering the cost of the enforcement operation from the concerned developers.

CDA said its Planning and Development Department found that the Yar Muhammad Scheme was operating in violation of Islamabad’s Capital Building Bylaws and other relevant regulations. The authority said developers had repeatedly received public notices and warning letters between 2016 and 2025 but allegedly continued unauthorized development and commercial activity.

The latest action has also been extended to other government departments and utility providers. Copies of the show-cause notice have been sent to the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, Islamabad Police, IESCO, SNGPL, SECP and PID.

CDA also directed electricity and gas companies not to provide connections to the unauthorized scheme. PEMRA and PID have also been asked to prevent its advertising and marketing campaigns. The move comes against the backdrop of longstanding concerns over illegal housing schemes and unapproved construction in Bani Gala, an environmentally sensitive area of Islamabad.

Supreme Court of Pakistan and Islamabad High Court previously issued rulings concerning environmental protection and unauthorized construction in Bani Gala, directing the CDA to prevent schemes operating without the required approvals. The latest move follows years of warnings and comes as the authority seeks to curb unauthorized town planning in the federal capital.