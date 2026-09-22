Alert for Pakistani Job Seekers over High-Paying vacancies and Easy Visa Offers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis planning of lucrative overseas jobs are being warned before accepting ‘too good to be true’ kind of offers, as criminal networks in Southeast Asia are reportedly using fake employment opportunities to lure foreigners into forced online fraud operations.

Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment issued an alert urging Pakistanis to remain extremely cautious when responding to overseas job advertisements, particularly those offering unusually high salaries, free travel, accommodation and easy visas. The warning comes amid the spread of organized human trafficking networks and forced online scam centers in countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.

Criminal groups reportedly target foreigners with offers for jobs such as computer operators, call center agents, customer service representatives, data entry workers, digital marketers and IT professionals. But what appears to be a dream job can turn into a nightmare after arrival.

According to government warning, victims are sometimes transported to tightly controlled compounds after reaching their destination. Their passports and mobile phones may be confiscated, while they can be forced to participate in online fraud and other illegal activities.

The operations may involve fake investment and cryptocurrency schemes, romance scams, social media fraud, fraudulent call centers, fake customer support operations, phishing and identity theft.

Criminal groups may also impersonate banks and government institutions or create fake social media accounts to deceive and financially exploit victims. Victims can face intense pressure to meet financial targets and may be subjected to threats, intimidation and violence.

In some reported cases, the abuse has allegedly included detention, starvation, physical violence, electric shocks and sexual exploitation.

The government has also warned that escaping from these compounds can be extremely difficult. Victims may potentially be transferred or sold from one criminal group to another, while criminal networks can demand thousands of dollars in ransom from their families. Even after ransom payments are made, however, release is not guaranteed.

Authorities have identified several warning signs that Pakistanis should watch for before accepting an overseas job. An offer should immediately raise suspicion if it promises high salaries for minimal qualifications, quick hiring without a proper interview, free air tickets, accommodation and meals, Easy or guaranteed visa arrangements.

It also warned for Employment through a company with no verifiable office or legal registration, recruitment conducted only through WhatsApp, Telegram or social media, instructions to work on a visit or tourist visa, a demand to hand over the original passport and sudden changes to the job, employer or destination after reaching the airport.

Authorities have advised prospective overseas workers to conduct thorough checks before leaving Pakistan. Job seekers should verify the employer’s legal registration, physical office, official website, telephone numbers and ownership details. They should also get written employment contract and confirm the salary, nature of work, workplace and accommodation arrangements before travelling.

The government stressed that employment abroad should be undertaken only on a valid work visa. Pakistanis have been advised not to accept employment while travelling on visit, tourist or business visas. Authorities have further recommended using a licensed Overseas Employment Promoter and obtaining the necessary legal protection from the relevant Protector of Emigrants before departure.

Pakistanis travelling abroad for employment have also been advised to leave copies of their passport, visa, employment contract and air ticket with trusted family members. Travellers should share their employer’s details, destination, accommodation, travel arrangements and contact information with their families.

They should also save the contact details of the relevant Pakistani embassy or consulate before leaving the country.

If a person reaches another country and has their passport confiscated, is taken to an unknown location, faces an attempt to move them across a border or is forced into illegal online activities, authorities advise contacting local police and the nearest Pakistani embassy or consulate as soon as possible, where circumstances permit.

Victims should also share their location with a trusted person and avoid directly confronting criminal groups if doing so could put them at greater risk.

Authorities have stressed that an attractive overseas job offer does not automatically mean the opportunity is genuine or safe. Pakistanis have therefore been urged to verify the employer, employment contract and work visa through official channels before travelling.

Cases involving suspected human trafficking or suspicious recruitment can be reported to the FIA helpline at 1991 or the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment.