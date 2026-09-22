IPL 2025 rocked by fresh allegations of match-fixing, betting

NEW DELHI – Allegations of match-fixing and betting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and first-class cricket have resurfaced.

According to Indian media reports, former first-class cricketer Rachit Bhatia made several revelations about alleged match-fixing during IPL 2025 as part of a sting operation.

Bhatia allegedly claimed that information about the final playing XI was provided to bookmakers based in London before matches during IPL 2025.

Indian media reports have also raised questions over five IPL matches.

Bhatia claimed that Vaneesh Bedi, who was associated with the Chennai Super Kings, received information about the playing XI before matches and shared it with bookmakers in London through Snapchat.

According to the reports, Rs30 million was allegedly earned in exchange for the information, while those involved were reportedly trained to use codes and emojis to communicate.

Bhatia further alleged that fixing also took place during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2018. He claimed that after the IPL, he was paid Rs4 million per match for alleged fixing in domestic cricket.