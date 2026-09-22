Journalists summoned by NCCIA over Reports on Harassment Claims at Chakwal College

RAWALPINDI – National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) summoned three journalists over a complaint filed by the principal of a government women’s college in Chakwal over reports published about alleged harassment at the institution.

NCCIA Rawalpindi issued notices to Samandar Khan, Qazi Waseem Jahangir and Nabeel Anwar Dhakku, directing them to appear before the agency and respond to the complaint submitted by Government Graduate College for Women, Chakwal Principal Prof Mehnaz Akhtar.

The journalists have said they will appear before the agency and submit detailed responses, supported by documents and official records they say formed the basis of their reporting.

Prof Mehnaz Akhtar alleged that reports published by journalists contained fabricated, baseless and false allegations against her. She reportedly maintained that the coverage damaged her personal reputation as well as the credibility of the government institution headed by her.

The complaint also reportedly contains a specific allegation against a journo, accusing him of sending a threatening message to the principal through WhatsApp, the latter howeverdenied the allegation, saying he never threatened the principal. He maintained that he contacted her through WhatsApp only to seek her version of the matter before publication, describing the communication as part of routine journalistic practice.

The journalists also challenged the assertion that their reports were based on unsupported claims. They said their coverage concerning the college was prepared after examining official documents and records connected with the matter.

At the centre of the reporting were allegations concerning the alleged harassment of female faculty members by a junior clerk posted at the college.

The journalists said the reports drew upon an inquiry report prepared by the Director Colleges, Rawalpindi Division, a condemnation resolution signed by 32 female professors against the clerk, communication from the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), and official orders relating to the clerk’s transfer.

They further maintained that attempts were made to obtain the versions of all relevant parties before the reports were published.