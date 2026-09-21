BISE Abbottabad class 11, 12 results 2026 today: Check online

ABBOTTABAD – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad will announce intermediate Part 1 and 2 results 2026 today (September 21).

In a press release, the Abbottabad board said the position holders of the Intermediate Annual-I Examination 2026 will be announced at 2pm during a ceremony at the auditorium of the board.

The complete examination results will be made available at 5pm on the board’s official website.

Where to Check Intermediate Results 2026

Students will be able to check their results through the official website of the BISE Abbottabad.

E-DMC

Students can also download their electronic Detailed Marks Certificates (E-DMCs) from the official website.

BISE Abbottabad Intermediate Results Gazette

Students can also check the results of the intermediate through official gazette. It will be shared here as soon as it is released by the board.

The board said original DMCs of regular students will be handed over to authorised representatives of their respective public and private educational institutions from 9am on September 23.

Private candidates will receive their DMCs from their respective examination centres.

The board has advised students and educational institutions to follow the announced schedule for accessing and collecting the examination documents.