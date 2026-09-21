BISE Peshawar Class 11 results 2026: Check online, DMC

PESHAWAR – All eyes are on Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar for the annual result of Intermediate Class 11 will be announced today (September 21).

BISE Peshawar will declare the results at 3am on its official website and candidates can check their results here.

BISE Peshawar Inter Part 1 Results 2026

Class 11 candidates can check Inter Part 1 results on BISE Peshawar site https://www.bisep.edu.pk/

Bise Peshawar Check Result by Roll Number

Students of BISE Peshawar can get their results by sending their roll number to 9818.

BISE Peshawar Inter Gazette 2026

The official gazette of Intermediate Part 1 will be shared here soon, Stay updated for more details

Where to Get DMC

The board said all regular students can get their DMCs from their respective colleges while private students can collect their DMCs from relevant camp office from 28 September 2026.