Kohat Board Inter Class 11, Class 12 Results 2026 – Check Online

BISE Kohat will announce HSSC Annual-I 2026 results for Class 11 and Class 12 students today, September 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

Students can check their marks through the official BISE Kohat result system using their roll number. The board also provides a name and father-name search facility for HSSC Annual-I 2026.

BISE Kohat Inter Result 2026

Detail Information Board Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Kohat Examination HSSC Annual-I 2026 Result Date September 21, 2026 Classes Class 11 and Class 12 Expected Result Time 4:00 PM Result Method Online Roll Number Search Available Name Search Available Official Board Website BISE Kohat Helpline 0800-56428

The BISE Kohat website currently provides an online results section where students can select their examination, year and session, enter their roll number and complete the captcha before submitting the request.

Check BISE Kohat Result 2026 Online

Students can check their HSSC Annual-I result by following these steps:

Visit the official BISE Kohat website. Open the Results section. Select the relevant HSSC examination. Choose HSSC Annual-I 2026. Enter your roll number. Complete the captcha displayed on the page. Click the Submit button. Your result will appear on the screen.

The online result system is designed to display the candidate’s examination record after the required details have been submitted.

BISE Kohat Result 2026 by Name

Students who do not have their roll number available can use another option provided by BISE Kohat.

The board has a Search by Name and Father Name facility specifically listed for the HSSC Annual-I Examination 2026.

Candidates can select their class and enter their name and father’s name as recorded on their examination application. The board also notes that students can enter part of the name or father’s name where applicable.

Steps to Check Result by Name

Open the BISE Kohat result/search page.

Select the relevant class.

Enter your name.

Enter your father’s name.

Submit the search.

Check the result record displayed by the system.

Students should use the spelling recorded in their examination documents to make the search easier.

BISE Kohat Class 11 Result 2026

The Class 11 result is the HSSC Part-I result, commonly referred to as the first-year Intermediate result.

Students who appeared in the HSSC Annual-I 2026 examination can check their subject-wise marks and overall result after the board releases the result online.

The result is particularly important for students progressing from first year to the next stage of their Intermediate education.

BISE Kohat Class 12 Result 2026

The Class 12 result represents HSSC Part-II, or the second-year Intermediate examination.

Students should carefully check their marks once the result is available and keep a copy of the online result for admission applications, academic records and other requirements.

A large number of students may attempt to access the result immediately after its announcement. This can put significant pressure on the online portal and may cause slow loading or temporary access problems.

If the website does not open immediately, students should:

Wait for a few minutes and try again.

Check that the roll number has been entered correctly.

Refresh the result page.

Try the name-search option if available.

Avoid repeatedly submitting incorrect information.

Keep a screenshot or printed copy once the result appears.

Students should rely on the official board website for the latest result information.

BISE Kohat Result Gazette 2026

The HSSC Annual-I 2026 result gazette can provide another way to access examination results after its release.

A result gazette contains consolidated examination information and can be particularly useful when the online result portal is experiencing heavy traffic.

Once the PDF is available, students can search it using their roll number or name.

How to Search the Gazette

On a computer:

Press Ctrl + F → enter your roll number or name → press Enter.

This can quickly locate the relevant record inside a lengthy PDF document.

BISE Kohat DMC 2026

The online result should be retained until students receive their official Detailed Marks Certificate (DMC).

Students should follow instructions issued by BISE Kohat or their affiliated institution regarding the collection or issuance of the DMC.

A digital or printed copy of the online result can also be kept for immediate academic and admission-related requirements.

BISE Kohat Official Result Portal

The official BISE Kohat result page provides fields for exam class, year, session, roll number and captcha before the result can be searched.

Students should use the board’s official website rather than relying on unofficial result pages when verifying their marks.

BISE Kohat Contact and Helpline

Students facing problems related to their examination or result can use the contact information provided by BISE Kohat.

BISE Kohat Helpline: 0800-56428

The board lists its working hours as Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Other KP Boards Inter Results 2026

September 21 is also an important result day for Intermediate students affiliated with several other boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

BISE Peshawar

BISE Peshawar has officially scheduled its HSSC Annual-I 2026 result for 3:00 PM on September 21. The announcement covers the Intermediate examination results.

BISE Abbottabad

BISE Abbottabad has announced its HSSC Annual-I 2026 results for September 21. Its 11th Class result was announced at 2:00 PM, while e-DMCs were scheduled to become available from 5:00 PM.

BISE Malakand

BISE Malakand has scheduled its HSSC Annual-I 2026 result announcement for September 21. The board issued an official press release concerning the result announcement.

BISE Swat

BISE Swat is also announcing its HSSC Annual-I 2026 results on September 21 for students who appeared in Class 11 and Class 12 examinations.

KP Boards Inter Result 2026 Schedule