Schools in THESE Islamabad Areas to Remain Closed from Tuesday ahead of PTI Protests

ISLAMABAD — Residents of the twin cities are bearing the brunt of upcoming protests by PTI and Jamat-e-Islami as police and other law enforcement agencies have taken stern measures, including road closures with containers, and now several schools are said to be closed from Tuesday.

Parents and students in several parts of the federal capital are facing unexpected disruption as 24 schools and colleges are set to remain closed from tomorrow after their premises were allocated to accommodate police personnel.

Authorities in capital have not shared any dates for closure. Only the institutions listed for police accommodation will suspend academic activities, while other schools and colleges will continue operating according to their regular schedules.

The move affects educational institutions spread across several sectors of the capital, including G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-13, F-6, F-7, I-9, I-10, H-9, Sihala, Tarnol, Malpur, Bari Imam and areas around Rawal Dam and Sangjani.

Full list of affected institutions

As per reports, the selected educational buildings are being used to provide accommodation for police forces. As a result, regular classes and academic activities at these campuses have been suspended. The decision has been described as an indefinite closure, meaning no reopening date has been specified so far.

Islamabad police have reportedly taken control of nearly 1,000 containers ahead of major Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests scheduled for September 20 and 27.

Transporters allege that their vehicles were seized without consent and are being used as roadblocks, putting cargo worth millions of rupees at risk. Drivers also claimed police confiscated keys, documents, licences and mobile phones at locations including Faizabad. Islamabad police and the district administration did not respond to requests for comment. JI protest is linked to its demand for the abolition of the petroleum levy, while PTI plans to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan.