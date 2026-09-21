Lahore to get Pakistan’s First Bone Marrow Transplant Institute under Rs24 Billion Plan

LAHORE – Punjab is set for major expansion of specialised healthcare as the provincial government moves ahead with a Rs24 billion plan to build three hospitals in Lahore, with the facilities planned under the Nawaz Sharif Medical City project in LDA City.

The healthcare project will bring two institutions named after Nawaz Sharif and another named after Maryam Nawaz, while Lahore is also set to host what has been described as the country’s first Bone Marrow Transplant Institute named after Nawaz Sharif. A total of 216 acres of land has been allocated in LDA City for the Nawaz Sharif Medical City, where the three specialised healthcare facilities will be developed.

Maryam Nawaz Institute of Pediatric Health Sciences will have a capacity of 352 beds and is estimated to cost around Rs8 billion. The facility is planned as a major specialised centre for paediatric healthcare, adding substantial capacity for the treatment of children in Lahore and surrounding areas.

Another major facility will be the 175-bed Nawaz Sharif Institute of Orthopedic Rehabilitation, Burn, Plastic Surgery and Trauma Center. The project has been estimated to cost Rs6.15 billion and will bring multiple specialised treatment areas under one institution, including orthopaedic rehabilitation, burn care, plastic surgery and trauma services.

The third major facility will be the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Genetic Blood Diseases and Bone Marrow Transplantation. The institute is expected to cost around Rs10 billion and will focus on genetic blood disorders and bone marrow transplantation.

The project is being presented as a major step towards expanding access to highly specialised treatment within Punjab, particularly for patients requiring advanced care for blood and genetic diseases. The Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) will undertake construction of all three hospitals.

With the three facilities carrying a combined estimated cost of Rs24 billion, the planned development represents a major healthcare infrastructure push in Lahore and forms part of the wider expansion of specialised medical services under the Nawaz Sharif Medical City initiative.