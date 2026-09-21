Dubai Ruler’s Brother Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum breathes his last; 10-Day Mourning in UAE

ABU DHABI – The most populous city in the UAE has been plunged into mourning after Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai Ruler, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, passed away on Monday morning.

After his demise, the Ruler’s Court announced a 10-day official mourning period across Dubai, beginning Monday. Flags across government buildings will be flown at half-mast throughout the mourning period.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum paid an emotional tribute to his late brother, praying for Allah’s mercy and describing him as being now with his Lord.

In his message, Sheikh Mohammed said his brother may be gone from their sight, but would never be absent from their prayers and hearts. He also prayed that Sheikh Ahmed be granted a place in Paradise and asked Allah to give patience, peace and solace to his family and loved ones.

Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum?

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was a prominent member of Dubai’s ruling family and the younger brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. A Sandhurst graduate, he served in Dubai’s military and security establishment, eventually becoming Commander-in-Chief of the Central Military Command and Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security.

He was also closely associated with Al Wasl Sports Club, which he led for decades, and played a major role in Dubai’s horse-racing sector, including the development of Jebel Ali Racecourse. As a racehorse owner, he recorded 614 wins from 4,475 starts, a 13.7% strike rate.

In business, Sheikh Ahmed chaired A.R.M. Holding, with investments spanning real estate, hospitality, banking, fintech, healthtech and other sectors. His business interests were linked to several notable Dubai developments, including The Beach Centre, Palm Spring Village and Dubai Creek Tower.

The official mourning across Dubai marks a solemn moment for the ruling family, with government flags remaining at half-mast for the full 10-day period.