Pakistan joins Qatar in mourning ‘visionary leader’ Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

ISLAMABAD/DOHA – Qatar’s former Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, breathed his last died at the age of 74, prompting an outpouring of condolences from leaders across the region, including Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement was made by Qatar’s Amiri Diwan, which confirmed that the former ruler had passed away on Sunday morning. Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 until 2013, is widely credited with transforming the energy-rich state into one of the world’s most influential nations through sweeping economic reforms, ambitious infrastructure projects and an assertive foreign policy that elevated Doha’s global standing.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remembered Sheikh Hamad as extraordinary statesman whose vision and commitment to public service reshaped Qatar into a prosperous, modern and internationally respected country.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Former Amir of the State of Qatar. The Father Amir, late Sheikh Hamad was a great leader and statesman whose wisdom, foresight and dedication to public service, transformed Qatar into a… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 12, 2026

Sharif also recalled Sheikh Hamad’s close affection for Pakistan and his numerous visits to the country, praying that Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bless the Royal Family and the people of Qatar with patience and strength.

President Asif Zardari also expressed profound sorrow over the former ruler’s passing, praising his visionary leadership and recognizing his role in Qatar’s remarkable development as well as his efforts to strengthen regional peace and cooperation. The president extended condolences to the Qatari leadership, government and people.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar paid tribute to Sheikh Hamad’s legacy, saying his leadership played a defining role in Qatar’s modernization while significantly strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Joining regional leaders, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed condolences to Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the royal family, praying for mercy upon the deceased and strength for his loved ones during this difficult period.

Sheikh Hamad’s 18-year rule fundamentally changed Qatar’s trajectory. After assuming power in 1995, he spearheaded sweeping political, economic and social reforms that turned the small Gulf state into one of the world’s wealthiest nations.

Beyond economic growth, Sheikh Hamad reshaped Qatar’s diplomatic identity. Under his leadership, Doha emerged as a trusted mediator in regional conflicts, facilitating negotiations in Sudan’s Darfur region, Lebanon’s political crisis and reconciliation efforts between the Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah.