Gold Rates in Pakistan Today (8 September 2026), Per Tola Gold Price

Pakistan’s gold remained at Rs4.65Lac per tola amid drop in international rates. The price of gold fell Rs2,400 per tola in previous session to Rs463,136, according to the latest rates released by Sarafa Association.
|Gold/Silver
|Old Price
|Change
|Latest Price
|Gold — per tola
|Rs465,536
|▼ Rs2,400
|Rs463,236
|Gold — 10 grams
|Rs399,122
|▼ Rs2,058
|Rs397,064
|International gold
|$4,430
|▼ $24
|$4,406
|Silver — per tola
|Rs7,098
|▼ Rs39
|Rs7,059
The pressure was also visible in the 10-gram market, where gold dropped Rs2,058 to Rs397,064. The latest decline wiped out much of the previous session’s gains.
The downturn was not limited to Pakistan. In the international market, gold slid $24 per ounce to $4,406, with the quoted rate carrying a $20 premium.
Silver also joined the retreat, with its domestic price dropping Rs39 per tola to Rs7,059.
With both gold and silver losing ground, Pakistan’s bullion market ended the session firmly in the red, highlighting the volatility currently gripping precious metals.