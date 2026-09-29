Press Council Chairman Arshad Jadoon Comes Under Attack in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the Press Council of Pakistan Arshad Khan Jadoon has been assaulted in Islamabad by a subordinate officer, who is said to have been accompanied by his brother.

According to sources, Jadoon sustained injuries during the alleged attack and was subsequently shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Sources said the incident was reportedly linked to an administrative decision taken a few days earlier, under which a person, serving as Director Administration, was sent back to his parent department from the Press Council of Pakistan.

The sources alleged that the man was irked by decision and held Chairman Arshad Jadoon responsible for his repatriation. He allegedly confronted the chairman and, along with his brother, attacked him.

The incident sparked concern within official and journalistic circles, with calls for the authorities to conduct a transparent investigation and take legal action against those responsible.

Lawyers Forums strongly condemned what it described as a “cowardly” and “attempted assassination” of Arshad Khan Jadoon, who serves as the forum’s Central General Secretary in addition to his position as Chairman of the Press Council of Pakistan.

The forum demanded the immediate arrest of the alleged attackers and strict legal action against all those found responsible. Authorities have yet to publicly establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the allegations against the accused remain subject to investigation.