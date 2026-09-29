86 Multan Waste Management Rickshaws consume 48,000 Litres of Petrol, Audit reveals

MULTAN – A routine audit turned into major question mark for Multan Waste Management Company, after records showed 86 loader rickshaws consuming more than 48,000 litres of petrol, while officials failed to provide documentary proof to explain the fuel usage.

The audit report presented before the Public Accounts Committee-III revealed that more than 48,000 litres of petrol were reportedly consumed by only 86 loader rickshaws. Multan Waste Management Company was unable to produce documentary evidence to verify the reported fuel consumption.

The audit also found that the company failed to provide documentary proof for payments amounting to Rs181 million, further raising questions over financial controls and record-keeping at the waste management organisation. The irregularities were not limited to fuel expenses.

According to audit findings, the company paid more than Rs682 million for machinery obtained on rent, while Rs18.6 million payments were identified as suspicious. Another major discrepancy surfaced over employee insurance deductions. The company reportedly deducted Rs16.5 million from employees’ salaries under the insurance head, but auditors could not find supporting evidence for the amount.

During PAC meeting, Chairman Ahmed Iqbal questioned how such huge quantity of petrol could have been consumed by fleet of loader rickshaws. MWMC Managing Director and other officials appearing before the committee were unable to provide satisfactory explanations for the audit observations.

With several financial discrepancies still unexplained, PAC-III ordered a fresh audit of the matter and directed the relevant authorities to submit a detailed report within two weeks.

Fuel remains expensive commodity as fuel prices remain far above pre-Iran war level despite recent adjustments in domestic rates. At Rs389.03 per litre, petrol is currently costing Pakistani consumers around 46% more than the Rs266.17 per litre price recorded before the US-Iran war.

The situation has been compounded by turbulence in the international oil market, particularly concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for energy shipments from the Gulf.

Pakistan is particularly exposed to these developments because its domestic fuel market relies heavily on imported petroleum. Any sustained increase in international crude prices or transportation costs can eventually translate into higher domestic fuel prices.