Mastung Hotel blown up on National Highway amid surge in Terror Attacks

QUETTA – A strong blast near Khadkocha in Mastung sent shockwaves through the area after unidentified individuals allegedly used explosive material to blow up a hotel on the National Highway.

The explosion completely demolished the hotel building, leaving the structure in ruins. The blast was so intense that windows of nearby houses were shattered, while an adjoining shop was also completely destroyed.

مستونگ کے علاقے کھڈکوچہ میں قومی شاہراہ پر قائم مدینہ ہوٹل کو بارودی مواد سے اڑانے کا یہ گھناؤنا فعل ایک بار پھر ثابت کرتا ہے کہ نام نہاد آزادی کے دعوے دار عناصر دراصل بلوچ دشمن عناصر ہیں pic.twitter.com/kB5OhkU1fd — Burak Digital (@BurakDigital55) September 29, 2026

According to police, around 250 solar panels installed at nearby tube wells were also damaged in the explosion, adding to the extent of the destruction.

The blast triggered panic among residents, with fear spreading across the surrounding area in its aftermath.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances behind the explosion and identify those responsible.

Balochistan witnessed a renewed wave of militant violence in 2026, with attacks reported on security personnel, highways, police facilities and other targets across the province. The security situation intensified around Mastung and Khad Kocha, where authorities have reported militant activity as well as repeated counterterrorism operations. Major routes, including the N-40 Quetta–Taftan Highway and N-50, have emerged as particular security concerns amid reports of attempts to disrupt traffic and establish illegal checkpoints.

Around 90 militant attacks in Balochistan were reported in August, compared with 83 in July. Security forces responded through several operations. During Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1, launched in areas including Panjgur and Harnai, ISPR reported that 216 militants were killed, alongside 36 civilians and 22 security and law-enforcement personnel killed during the operation and related violence.