Pakistan records fifth polio case of 2026 in Bannu

BANNU – Pakistan has recorded its fifth polio case of 2026 after a 17-month-old girl in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tested positive for the virus, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) said Tuesday.

The NEOC said four of the five polio cases reported across the country this year have been detected in Bannu division, with three originating from Bannu district.

The latest infection was reported from Khandar Khankhel Union Council in Domel tehsil of Bannu district.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to account for a significant share of Pakistan’s polio cases. In 2025, the province reported 20 of the 31 cases recorded nationwide. Sindh reported nine cases, while Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan each reported one.

Health authorities stressed that eliminating polio requires coordinated efforts from the government, health workers, families and communities. Frontline vaccination teams work to ensure children receive polio vaccines, while parents and caregivers are urged to complete all recommended doses and routine immunisations.

Authorities also highlighted the role of community leaders, religious figures and the media in encouraging vaccination, addressing misinformation and helping ensure children are protected against the disease.

According to the NEOC, Pakistan has achieved a 99.8% reduction in polio cases through vaccination efforts, from an estimated 20,000 cases annually in the early 1990s to 31 cases in 2025 and five cases reported so far in 2026.

The NEOC said poliovirus transmission has declined overall since 2025, although the virus continues to circulate persistently in parts of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.