Gold Price in Pakistan Today: Latest 24K Gold Rates Per Tola, 10 Grams

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remain at Rs450,936 on September 28, while the new rate for 10 grams is Rs386,604.

Gold and Silver Rates

Items New Price 24K gold per tola Rs450,936 24K gold per 10 grams Rs386,604 International gold per ounce $4,284 Silver per tola Rs6,903 Previous gold rate per tola Rs453,036

The local decline broadly tracked the international market, where gold slipped $21 to $4,284 an ounce. Silver also weakened domestically, falling Rs60 per tola to Rs6,903.

Gold quotations in Lahore showed differences depending on the category and form of the metal. The reported rate for Piece stood at Rs447,500/Rs446,800, while Pathoor was quoted at Rs442,000/Rs440,000. Other reported market quotations included Rs6,900 for a 1kg bar on a selling basis, while gold was quoted at Rs447,700 in Karachi and Rs462,500 in Peshawar.

Such variations are not unusual in Pakistan’s gold market, where prices can differ according to the city, dealer, product type, market benchmark and timing of the quotation.

The benchmark stood at Rs443,900 per tola on September 27, unchanged from September 26. It had been at Rs445,687 on September 25, after rising Rs658, while the September 24 rate was Rs445,029, down Rs1,379.

Latest Gold Prices

Date Rate per tola Approx. change Sept 27, 2026 Rs443,900 0 Sept 26, 2026 Rs443,900 -Rs1,787 Sept 25, 2026 Rs445,687 +Rs658 Sept 24, 2026 Rs445,029 -Rs1,379 Sept 23, 2026 Rs446,408 -Rs3,054 Sept 22, 2026 Rs449,462 -Rs780 Sept 21, 2026 Rs450,242 -Rs1,108 Sept 20, 2026 Rs451,350 -Rs200 Sept 19, 2026 Rs451,550 +Rs1,326 Sept 18, 2026 Rs450,224 +Rs2,796 Sept 17, 2026 Rs447,428 +Rs3,781

As of the latest available update for September 27, 2026, the 24K Rawa benchmark was approximately Rs443,900 per tola, while the corresponding TT-Bar rate was around Rs447,400. On the same basis, the estimated price was approximately Rs380,573 per 10 grams and Rs38,057 per gram. The equivalent 22K rate was around Rs406,900 per tola.

The recent benchmark data indicate that gold has eased from higher levels recorded earlier in the month. The approximate monthly range has been Rs443,600 to Rs459,500 per tola.

International gold has recently traded around $4,280-$4,300 per ounce. After accounting for prevailing dollar-rupee exchange rates and domestic market factors, these global prices broadly correspond to gold quotations in Pakistan around the mid-Rs440,000-per-tola range.