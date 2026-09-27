Routes from KP to Islamabad reopen after PTI delays long march

ISLAMABAD – Roads leading from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad have started reopening after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) postponed its planned long march for one week. The march, originally scheduled for September 27, will now depart from Peshawar on October 4.

Traffic on the GT Road at Khairabad in Attock was restored after four days, while the removal of blockades from the Peshawar-Islamabad M-1 Motorway is underway.

Sandbags, iron sheets and containers had been placed on the motorway as part of measures to stop the PTI long march from reaching Islamabad.

Traffic movement at entry points to Punjab in Taxila has also returned to normal, while the CPEC Road in Mianwali remains closed.

Despite the postponement of the September 27 march, the number of containers around Islamabad’s Red Zone has increased.