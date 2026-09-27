Marriage Halls without Suction Hoods face Action ahead of Smog Season

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab intensified Pre-Smog Crackdown against major sources of air pollution, with marriage halls operating without properly functioning suction hoods now facing closure, sealing, and heavy fines.

Environment Department has made it clear that marriage halls failing to install suction hoods within the given deadline will receive no further relaxation. Violating establishments will be shut down and sealed, while heavy penalties will also be imposed.

Authorities have warned that merely installing suction hood will not be enough. The equipment must be fully operational and effective in controlling smoke and polluted emissions from commercial kitchens. Halls found using ineffective or non-functional suction systems will also face strict action.

D.G Environment Abdullah Niaz Sheikh directed field officers to take firm action against marriage halls violating environmental regulations, stressing that businesses failing to comply with the rules will not be allowed to continue operations.

Sheikh said the department was implementing a zero-tolerance policy to control smoke and harmful emissions from commercial kitchens. He revealed that more than 500 restaurants had already been sealed over violations related to suction hoods.

The action against marriage halls is part of a wider pre-smog operation targeting multiple sources of air pollution across Punjab, with authorities preparing to intensify inspections and enforcement as smog season approaches.

Lahore among Most Polluted Cities

The crackdown comes as Lahore continues to struggle with unhealthy air quality, with the city ranking second among the most polluted cities and recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 187.

Pollution levels were even higher in several parts of the city. Iqbal Town recorded an AQI of 193, while Paragon City stood at 186, Barki Road at 185 and Model Town at 184. Bedian Road recorded an AQI of 174, while Chaman Park registered 162.

The metropolis saw some improvement in conditions during the early morning as winds began to blow, with wind speed recorded at 6 kilometres per hour.

With air pollution remaining at unhealthy levels, authorities are now stepping up enforcement against commercial kitchens and other pollution sources as part of efforts to curb smog before the situation worsens.