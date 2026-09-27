Is PCB roping in Shoaib Akhtar as next Chief Selector for revival of Pakistan Cricket?

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket continues to face back to back losses, and there are reports of possible reshuffle at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection side, triggering fresh speculation over who could help revival of Men in Green.

Among the names being circulated is former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, but claims that PCB has accelerated negotiations with him for a senior selection role remain unverified so far.

Despite strong rumours online, there is so far no credible confirmation that Rawalpindi Express has been offered Chief Selector’s position, that he recently met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi over the job, or that a new selection structure involving him is actively being finalised. The speculation comes at a particularly turbulent moment for Pakistan cricket.

PCB’s decision to overhaul Pakistan’s Test squad in the middle of the England tour has intensified scrutiny of the board’s cricketing administration. After Pakistan suffered heavy defeat at Lord’s, seven players were sent home, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha. Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Jamal and Mohammad Awais Jafar were also removed from the touring group.

The coaching setup was simultaneously reshaped, with Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and assistant coach Umar Gul leaving the tour. White-ball coach Mike Hesson and former Australia seamer Ashley Noffke subsequently became part of the revised setup. The dramatic intervention came after Pakistan’s crushing 194-run defeat to England at Lord’s and amid growing criticism of the team’s performances and decision-making.

Misbah-ul-Haq’s exit from the selection committee has further complicated an already unsettled structure. Misbah reportedly resigned after sweeping changes made during the England tour. The former Pakistan captain had been part of the selection setup introduced earlier in 2026, but reports indicated that he was unhappy with how the major squad decisions were handled.

His exit has subsequently become one of the clearest signs that the PCB’s selection architecture could be heading for another overhaul, and after Misbah’s departure, PCB will be preparing to get a new face for Selection. Pakistan’s selection system has repeatedly shifted between powerful individual selectors, interim arrangements and multi-member committees.

Akhtar’s name attracted attention because of his outspoken views on Pakistan cricket and his willingness to publicly challenge established thinking. Yet his recent comments offer no firm evidence that he is about to join the PCB.

In September, Akhtar backed the board’s decision to send seven players home during the England tour, arguing that Pakistan needed a change of mindset and greater opportunities for younger players. He also suggested that further senior players could be replaced as part of a wider rebuilding process.

Earlier in the month, the former pacer spoke about Pakistan cricket requiring a major, potentially two-year revival and revealed that he had been speaking with someone inside the PCB about the direction of the national team. That helped fuel speculation around his relationship with the board. It is not, however, confirmation of a job offer.

Akhtar has previously spoken about how he would restructure Pakistan cricket if he were given authority. In one widely reported discussion, he even proposed a much larger selection committee while simultaneously saying he did not expect the PCB to ask him to take charge.

One of the key claims circulating is that Akhtar recently met Naqvi as part of discussions over the selection role. That claim has not been independently established by credible reporting available at present. There is also no reliable confirmation that Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan or Shahid Afridi were formally offered the same position and turned it down during the current restructuring.

Those names have appeared in Pakistan cricket’s selection and administrative discussions at different points in the past, but previous roles or speculation should not be presented as evidence of current negotiations.

The uncertainty surrounding PCB’s next move was highlighted again when reports emerged that senior selector Aaqib Javed could be removed. A Pakistani newspaper reported earlier this month that Aaqib rejected reports of his resignation or impending removal as “fake news”, saying there had been no resignation.

The denial came after reports suggested Naqvi was considering major changes to the board’s cricketing structure.

Some other news channels, citing internal sources, reported that Aaqib could be released from his senior-selector responsibilities and that Wahab Riaz could also leave his role after the Asian Games. The report described the developments as part of a broader overhaul being considered by Naqvi.

Pakistan’s recent results have put the entire cricketing system under pressure. The heavy defeats in England were followed by unprecedented mid-series changes, disciplinary scrutiny and questions over selection decisions. Rizwan and Imam were among the players sent home, while the PCB also sought explanations from selectors over selections for the West Indies and England tours.