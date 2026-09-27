Kurram Clashes: Pakistan Security Forces give Crushing Response to Afghan Border Aggression

KURRAM – Tensions flared along Pak-Afghan border in Kurram region after Afghan forces opened fire on Pakistani border posts with mortars and heavy weapons, according to security sources.

Pakistani security forces responded swiftly, launching intense artillery and mortar fire against multiple positions across the border. Kharchaar Fort and several other locations were hit during the retaliatory operation, with mortar positions, border posts and defensive installations reportedly coming under heavy fire.

On 26 September, Afghan Taliban violated the border in Kurram Sector with unprovoked firing, targeting Pakistani civilians and military posts from positions in Nangarhar and Paktia. Pakistan Army responded swiftly and decisively, silencing enemy guns and striking multiple Afghan… pic.twitter.com/vIIe6NA9eG — Sohail Ahmed (@sohailahmedsa) September 27, 2026

The intensity of the response allegedly forced personnel to abandon several positions and withdraw from the area. Security sources also claimed that a number of militants were killed in the operation, although the exact casualty figure has not been independently verified.

The situation along the frontier remains tense, with Pakistani forces maintaining a heightened state of alert and closely monitoring developments in the area.

The latest confrontation comes amid heightened tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Security officials say troops remain prepared to respond immediately to any further firing or hostile activity.

Kurram confrontation comes days after similar Afghan aggression at Chaman border area. Pakistani forces prevented an attempted cross-border incursion and subsequently responded to firing from the Afghan side. The proximity in timing between the two incidents has added to concerns over the security situation along Pakistan’s western border. While the two confrontations occurred in different sectors, both have involved allegations of cross-border movement and firing.

Following the latest exchange, Pakistani security forces have maintained heightened vigilance along the Kurram frontier. Border positions are being closely monitored, while troops remain prepared for any further escalation, according to Pakistani security officials.